Augusta (WJBF)- The Richmond Count Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 19-year-old Juan Lopez.

Lopez is wanted for an armed robbery that happened earlier Sunday off of Birdie Court in Augusta. He is also wanted for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Investigator Britney Jones at (706) 821-4850 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s office at either (706) 821-1012 or (706) 821-1080.