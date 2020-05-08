Richmond County Sheriff tests positive for coronavirus, but is asymptomatic

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree was notified tonight by health officials at 6 p.m. that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking the test during Wednesday’s free community testing event at Augusta Fire Station #1.

The event was unique in that it offered free testing to individuals who did not have symptoms of COVID-19 nor underlying health conditions that might make coronavirus testing imperative.

Those who test positive for contracting the coronavirus but do not show the signs or symptoms of the disease COVID-19 are considered asymptomatic; health officials continue to stress that asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus are still capable of transmitting it to those around them, including friends, family, and colleagues.

According to Sgt. William McCarty, Sheriff Roundtree took the test Wednesday in order to promote the need for testing. So far, he has not shown any negative health effects associated with the virus.

Following CDC guidelines, Sheriff Roundtree has self-quarantined at his home, and efforts are being made to arrange testing for all employees of the Sheriff’s Administration building, as well as other employees with which the Sheriff may have had direct contact.