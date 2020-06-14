Prominent doctor at Doctors Hospital passes away

Augusta (WJBF)- Dr. Fred Mullins of the JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital has died.

The hospital released a statement about his death Sunday evening.

“On behalf of the Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America Family. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Robert Fredrick Mullins on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Dr. Fred Mullins faithfully served as the Medical Director of the JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital and President/CEO of Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America.”

“Dr. Mullins was immensely dedicated to his family. His loss will be felt across the burn world and beyond. His commitment to his patients, his craft and his staff was unparalleled, and he will be greatly missed.”

Dr. Mullins was also a member of the Georgia Trauma Commission, a founding board member of the Georgia Trauma Foundation, chairman of the JMS Research Foundation, the BRCA Foundation and the Burn Foundation of America.

Dr. Mullins was a native of Augusta.