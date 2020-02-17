Power outage resulting from motor accident affecting over 500 Augusta homes

UPDATE (11:46 P.M., 02/16/2020) – According to Georgia Power, only 53 households remain without power at this time.

The estimated time for the restoration of power remains set at 12:30 a.m., Monday morning.

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Power are working a scene currently along the 600 block of Hickory Street after a vehicle struck a power pole.

Dispatch advises there are injuries associated with this accident; earlier, there was a case of entrapment associated with the crash, but the female victim in this case has been extracted.

Currently, power lines in the neighborhood are down, but deputies advise that Georgia Power is on scene assessing the damage and seeking to restore power to the area.

Georgia Power’s website puts the estimated impact of the power outage from the Hickory Street accident at 539 households.

Approximate time for the return of power is set at 12:30 a.m., Monday morning, a little less than two hours from the publication of this article.

Those on scene say Georgia Power has control of the area and is working to address the situation in the aftermath of the accident.