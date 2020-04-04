Plant Vogtle reports first positive Coronavirus case

Waynesboro, GA (WJBF)- A representative from Georgia Power has confirmed that there is now one positive case of Coronavirus at Plant Vogtle.

The company received negative test results for 45 of its workers and are awaiting the results for 19 more.

Georgia Power release the following in a statement to the press.

“Georgia Power remains focused on protecting the safety and health of workers at the Vogtle 3&4 site, and the company has implemented comprehensive plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to draw on the expertise of medical professionals and consult the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention following this positive test result. Proactive actions have been taken to both prevent the spread of the virus and protect the safety and health of the site workforce.”

According to officials, immediate action was taken to notify all employees who were in close proximity to the worker who tested positive.

Those employees are currently at home with instructions to self isolate and monitor their symptoms while they await test results.