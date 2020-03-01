Motorcycle fatality in Aiken County

Aiken County, SC (WJBF)- The Aiken County coroner has confirmed the death of an Albany, GA man in a motorcycle accident in Salley.

The accident happened Sunday morning around 9:50 am.

According to the coroner’s office, officers responded to the accident in a wooded area near Altees Corbett Rd,. in Salley where a Sandlapper Enduro Race was taking place.

56-year-old John T. Nutt was identified as the motorcyclist and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr. Nutt, a participant in the race, was wearing a helmet and other protective clothing, when he veered from a trail and crashed his motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation did not show Mr. Nutt striking a tree or what caused him to veer from the trail.

Mr. Nutt will be autopsied in Newberry to determine his cause of death.