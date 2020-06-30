Minor League Baseball, GreenJackets’ 2020 season canceled

There will be no Minor League Baseball at SRP Park in 2020, or anywhere else for that matter.

Minor League Baseball officially cancelling the 2020 season in a move that has been expected for months. The Professional Baseball Agreement between the majors and the minors expires after this season, and MLB has proposed reducing the minimum affiliates from 160 to 120.

The Augusta GreenJackets are currently not expected to be one of the 40 or so teams that are cut.

The San Francisco Giants, the Major League Baseball affiliate of the Augusta GreenJackets, have agreed to pay MiLB players their $400 weekly stipend through September 7. Several other MLB teams are doing the same.

Below is the official statement from the Augusta GreenJackets, as well as MiLB:

Augusta GreenJackets statement on 2020 season cancellation:

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. – Today, Major League Baseball™ (MLB™) has informed Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) that it will not be providing it’s affilitated Minor League Teams with players for the 2020 season. As a result, there will not be a South Atlantic League Season. The South Atlantic League and GreenJackets season was scheduled to begin originally on April 9th.

“We remained optimistic all the way up to the announcement. We were hopeful for a season that would have started sometime in late J uly and possibly made up some of the season into September. A cancelled season was a possibility and we are sadden ed by the news passed down today from MLB and MiLB. This marks the first time our region hasn’t hosted baseball since 1987.” — Brandon Greene, General Manager, Augusta GreenJackets

“Our priorities have always been GreenJackets fans and the CSRA. The community can be assured that SRP Park will still be hosting events in 2020 and public events at that. We planned for an exciting 2020 season and as an organization we will make sure that the 2021 season will only enhance the experience.” – Tom Denlinger, Vice President Since the inception of SRP Park in 2018 this state of the art facility has shattered attendance records with 266,569 joining us for GreenJackets games in 2019. It has won multiple “Ballpark of the Year” Awards, including USA Today and Ballpark Digest honors. We have hosted events drawing over 100,000+ visitors over the past 2 years including Jake Owen’s Life’s Whatcha Make it Tour, Augusta at Night, Augusta Craft Beer Festival, Border Bash, Palmetto Peach Half Marathon, 10k, 5k and the SRP Park College Showcase and High School Series.

The GreenJackets staff is now at work contacting ticket plan holders, members and sponsors about the status of their current ticket packages.

Statement from Minor League Baseball:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Major League Baseball™ (MLB™) has informed Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) that it will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season. As a result, there will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”