Man wanted for Family Dollar theft in Hephzibah

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a man stole from the Family Dollar in Hephzibah Saturday.

The theft happened at the store on Windsor Spring Road. The suspect is a heavy set, black man between 50-60 years old. He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes, a red hat, and a black face mask. Authorities said he was possibly seen leaving the store in a white SUV. The made and model and direction are unknown.

Anyone with information concerning the man should contact Investigator Ashley Syria at 706-821-1070, or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.