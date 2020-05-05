Investigation into shooting victim at Augusta-area hospital now turned over to North Augusta Public Safety

UPDATE (12:53 p.m., 05/05/2020) – There are now North Augusta Public Safety officers on the 400 block of Metz Drive looking for evidence in connection to a possible shooting there last night.

This morning, an individual suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at an Augusta-area hospital. After preliminary investigations by multiple law enforcement agencies, the case has been turned over to North Augusta Public Safety.

UPDATE (12:30 p.m., 05/05/2020) – Capt. Eric Abdullah says that after investigating the shooting victim walk-in at an Augusta Hospital, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has located Metz Drive in North Augusta as the scene of the crime.

The investigation is now being turned over to North Augusta Public Safety.

Aiken County, S.C. (WJBF) – Around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, Richmond County deputies were dispatched to a local hospital in response to a gunshot victim being treated at their emergency room.

After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the case fell into the jurisdiction of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says that they are looking into the incident, but do not have enough information either about the shooting or the circumstances that led to in order to comment fully at this time or provide more details.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms they have a deputy on the way to Augusta in order to follow up on earlier questioning about the incident.