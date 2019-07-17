DJJ Commissioner Fired

ATLANTA, Ga (WJBF) – The state of Georgia is searching for a new leader at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Commissioner Avery Niles submitted his termination to the Board of the Department of Juvenile Justice effective September 1, 2019.

But, according to the Department of Juvenile Justice spokesperson, that resignation was not accepted.

In a statement to WJBF News Channel 6, the DJJ spokesperson writes, ” Following an executive session, the Board voted not to accept the resignation and voted to remove him from the position of Commissioner, effective immediately. Governor Brian P. Kemp has approved the Board’s decision.”

Avery Niles was appointed in 2012 by then-Governor Nathan Deal after several problems at Youth Development campuses across the state including the facility in Augusta.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp approved today’s firing.

Niles’ termination takes effect immediately.