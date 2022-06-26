AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting deaths of three teenagers.
In a news release, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables says the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office received a call for shots fired at around 1:22 p.m. in the 200 block of Wadley Drive.
Once on the scene, Deputies found three teens in the front yard of a residence.
All of them had been shot.
17 year old Willie L. Garrett IV and 16 year old Ivan Perry died at the scene.
A third victim, 16 year old Cameron Carroll, died at Augusta University Medical Center.
Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday in Newberry, South Carolina.