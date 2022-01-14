Boil Water Advisory in South Carolina

The General Manager of the Valley Public Service Authority Water System is advising customers residing on Telegraph Drive at Stockton Street and beyond, that water service has been interrupted in order to perform unforeseen system repairs.

Once water service is restored, those customers that experienced an interruption in their water service, or low water pressure, are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking, until further notice.

Officials say there has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of the interruption in service, the potential for contamination will exist.

Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the customers of the water system that have experienced an interruption in service or low water pressure are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking once service is restored, until notified otherwise.

Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) is presently working with the water system to handle the problem.

If customers have any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the water system at (803) 593-2053.