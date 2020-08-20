Augusta man arrested for fatal shooting of Code Enforcement Officer

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Richmond County deputies responded to 1222 13th avenue shortly before ten this morning. finding Code Enforcement Officer Charles Case lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds

“Called for EMS deputies and EMS attempted to render first aid and CPR they were unsuccessful,” said Sergeant William McCarty of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

A manhunt began for the owner of the home Smitty Melton who was being served by Code Enforcement officer, who police say fled in a black pickup.

As city leaders arrived on the scene of what started out as a call that code officers handle routinely.

“It’s a dangerous position and the only thing they have is a badge and that maybe be good enough to get the job done,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

Neighbors saying, they heard gunshots but did not see what happened

At the scene the word is that three shots were fired at officer Case.

“From what I understand three times with a shotgun that’s hard to take and our prayers go out to the family,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Melton has had past encounters with law enforcement in this half-brother confirming he owned a firearm.

“He has a shotgun,” said Rufus Roberts.

“Was he having trouble with the city?”

“He’s just a snapper, everybody around here just knows how he is he gets hyped up and he does crazy stuff man,” said Roberts.

We’re very disheartened that this happened to a city worker who was just performing what he believed as a routine call for service out prayers will go out to his family,” said McCarty.

Case, according to the Planning Department was married and had three children.