ARRESTED: Man accused of killing Augusta Code Enforcement Officer

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigators say the man wanted for murdering an Augusta Code Enforcement Officer has been arrested.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, there was assistance from the Aiken County SC Sheriff’s Office, Unites States Marshals Office, The A.T.F. and Richmond County Code Enforcement.

Melton was found in Aiken County, South Carolina where he will be held until extradited back to Richmond County.

Once back in Augusta, Melton faces charges of Murder and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime.

What was described as a routine service call for Augusta Code Enforcement ended with the death of city worker Charles Case and a hunt for the suspect.

Sheriff’s deputies arriving on the scene on 1200 block of 13th Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. and found Code Enforcement Officer Charles Case lying on the street with gun shot wounds.

Life saving efforts were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at 10:25 a.m.

Officer Charles Case

