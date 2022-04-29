#Update | Traffic is flowing again on I-20 near the Grovetown exit. NewsChannel 6 can confirm the Columbia County Coroner was not called to the scene.

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies are on the scene of a serious accident in Columbia County.

It happened before 4 a.m. on Interstate 20 West bound near Exit 190– that is the Grovetown exit.

A witness from the scene tells NewsChannel 6 that it appears a cargo van may have hit the rear of the tractor trailer.

No word on injuries at this time.

We are working to get more information.

Both west bound lanes were briefly closed, while crews worked to clear the scene.

Dispatch said one lane has been reopened,

Expect traffic delays near the scene of the wreck.