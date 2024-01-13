(WJBF) – Watch the CSRA’s best High School football seniors from Georgia and South Carolina as they battle for the paddle.

Border Bowl XI kicks off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 13.

Evans High School head football coach Barrett Davis and Barnwell head coach Brian Smith have been named head coaches for Team Georgia and Team South Carolina, respectively, for Border Bowl XI.

Gates open at 11:30 a.m. and kick-off is 1 p.m. at Burke County High School.

You can watch the full game, right here.

We’ll have a full replay post here on Tuesday.