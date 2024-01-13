McCORMICK, SC. (WJBF)- Clarks Hill Lake is the perfect venue for a weekend trip–which is just what little Jax Lyon and his family did in August 2021.

“When we went, he was perfectly fine. It was his first time being at the lake, so he wasn’t too fond of big bodies of water,” said his mother, Kristie.

But Jax took a leap of faith and did something he hadn’t done before.

Everything went well as the day continued, until they woke up the next morning.

“We were packing up getting ready to leave, and he went from the tent to the table–which was probably 20 feet away from each other–he walked there and he didn’t want to walk any more,” said Lyon.

Kristie thought it was just sore feet, but it turned out to be much worse.

A bacterial infection sent him to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, where he would stay for the next 5 months. He was just 2 years old at the time.

“In the midst of that, he had a stroke in the process, he had to get all extremities amputated off due to a blood clot that formed in the main artery of his heart. With that artery being blocked for so long, it stopped blood flow to his hands and feet,” said Lyon.

Jax would go through therapy for nearly his entire stay at the hospital, but in the meantime they were able to stay at the nearby Ronald McDonald House.

Development Director Cody Smith says it was the least they could do.

“When you live in a place like McCormick, you’re looking at a two-hour commute on a daily basis to be able to be there with your child, which is really impossible. So what we’re able to do is provide them a place where they can stay–they don’t have to worry about anything, we don’t charge them anything for them to stay here. And it allows them to maximize the amount of time they’re able to be with their child,” said Smith.

Jax was released from the hospital on New Year’s Eve of 2021.

Kristie says he is doing better than ever, and she’s forever thankful for the Ronald McDonald House for helping them during a very troubling time.

“That’s our home away from home. Honestly I love absolutely everybody there. They took us as if we’re all family, and they’ve been there when no one else was there,” said Lyon.

“That place has been amazing. I highly recommend anybody who needs somewhere to stay–if their loved ones are in need at the hospital–I highly recommend them going there.”

Jax will turn 5 years old this coming May.

Kristie says his story is an inspiration to all of them, and she says viewers should have one takeaway from his journey: “Never Give Up.”