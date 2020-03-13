Masters postponed due increase risk of coronavirus

The Masters, where one week in April, Augusta is in the world spot light,

“I I tell my fellow mayors you guys are competing for super bowls and other things I don’t have to do that because I have the super bowl of the universe at the same time every year same location this is the only city that shuts the universe down,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

But for the first time in 75 years the Masters will not be the first full week of April..

The club putting out a statement Friday morning postponing the tournament along with the Women’s Amateur and Drive, Chip and Putt, due to the increasing risks of covid 19

Doctor Phillip Coule, Chief Medical officer at AU-Health has been a frequent advisor to the club on the virus,

“Getting a large group of people together in the middle of something like this would pose risk,” said Dr. Coule.

The economic hit to the community is large, however Mayor Davis says there is no price on keeping the public safe.

“Out of an abundance of caution what we are doing and what the Augusta National has done following suit with what we are doing in the city is making people’s safety a priority,” said Mayor Davis.

Mayor Davis pointing out that right now there are no confirm cases of the virus in Augusta,

But Doctor Coule says bring in the Masters and the other events that would change.

“If you are a life long Augustan you know that’s the week the world comes to town and right now the world has this disease you would really not be thinking about it to think somebody couldn’t bring this disease with them,” said Doctor Coule.

So it is prudent to postpone?

“And again I applaud them for making a difficult right call,” said Doctor Coule.

What I have good confidence and faith in as they look for opportunities to reschedule that event will take place in Augusta and we will continue to move our city forward, said Mayor Davis.