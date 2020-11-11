Richmond County Board of Elections certifies results

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Election Day is in the rearview mirror but there’s still a lot of work to get done in Richmond County.

Tuesday, the elections board certified the results from the General Election. Richmond County saw nearly a 65% voter turn out.

“Despite the fact that we were only right at 65% voter turn out, we still had more people vote in this election, in this one single election instance that have ever voted at a single time in the City of Augusta,” said Lynn Bailey, Executive Director of the Richmond County Board of Elections.

According to Bailey, the highest number of people that have ever voted on any given election was 75,000 to 78,000. But during this election cycle, about 87,500 turned out to vote.

“It’s likely that there’s going to be a recount thrown in there somewhere. We don’t know yet. We haven’t been notified for sure but we’re proceeding as though there will be,” said Bailey.

But before a recount, the Secretary of State’s office will do an audit of Richmond County’s election results this week.

Bailey explained, “We think that will be about a two-day process and we’ll start that on 9 o’clock Thursday morning. Moving on from that we’ll immediately run into preparations for the December first runoff in Public Service Commission.”

Two more run-off elections will be held shortly after that on January 5 for Georgia’s two Senate seats.

“Advanced voting for the December runoff starts Thanksgiving week so we’ll do it Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday of that week. And for that January runoff, advanced voting will start in the middle of December on December 14th and it’ll run for three weeks. And we’ll be skipping holidays,” said Bailey.

She added it’s hoped to use the Bell Auditorium again as a polling location for the January runoff. Elections board members and election staff are expecting a big turnout.