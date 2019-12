GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) A local group is working to make sure we all remember the fallen.

The Augusta Xi Chapter of Kappa Epsilon Psi and Wreaths Across America will help Bellevue Memorial Gardens on Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown honor our veterans by laying remembrance wreaths.

That will take place this Saturday, December 14 at noon.

