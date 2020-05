AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Caitlin Shirey began reading and writing when she was just 2 years old.

Realizing their daughter was a very early learner, Caitlin’s parents started home schooling her! She was doing double-digit subtraction problems at age 4.



She took the SAT at age 12 and began dual enrollment at USC-Aiken while she completed her senior year of high school.



Now, she’s got scholarship offers from Clemson, USC and USC-Aiken!