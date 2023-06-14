|NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|COLLEGE
|MAJOR
|Luka Djolic
|Aiken Scholars Academy
|Clemson University
|Mechanical Engineering
|Chaley Robb
|Ridge Spring-Monetta High
|Charleston Southern University
|History/Christian Studies
|Avery Sich
|Aiken High School
|University of South Carolina Aiken
|Pre-Med
|Zane Leigh
|South Aiken High
|UofSC Honors
|Neuroscience
|Ava Yon
|Wagener-Salley High School
|University of South Carolina Salkehatchie
|Biology: Pre-Physical Therapy
|Daisy Gonzalez
|Midland Valley High School
|Harvard University
|Sociology
|Ireland Mack
|Silver Bluff High School
|University of South Carolina Beaufort
|Nursing-Honors college
|Ryan Lowe
|North Augusta High School
|Clemson University
|Mechanical Engineering
|Camron Williams
|Allendale-Fairfax High School
|United States Air Force
|Bryson Massey
|Thomson High School
|Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
|Natural Resources Management
|Baylee Pruitt
|Evans High School
|Augusta University
|Candice Rogers
|Cross Creek High School
|University of Georgie
|Psychology
|Samuel Jackson
|Academy of Richmond County
|University of Virginia
|Business
|Nicholas Erwin
|South Aiken Baptist Christian School
|Clemson Honors College
|Biology
|Saniya Bray
|Warren County High School
|Georgia State University
|Criminal Justice
|Mary Dalton Dowdy
|Thomas Jefferson Academy
|University of Georgia
|Fashion Merchandising
|Sunny Holberton
|Augusta Christian Schools
|Georgia Tech
|Biomedical Engineering
|Ellen Coughlin
|Curtis Baptist School
|USC Aiken
|Computer Engineering
|Martha Grace Woodward
|Emanuel County Institute
|Augusta University
|Pre- Medicine
|Britney Nguyen
|Swainsboro High School
|East Georgia State College
|Bethany Furr
|Briarwood Academy
|University of Georgia
|Human Development and Family Science
|Keira Inks
|Grovetown High
|University of Georgia
|Computer Science
|Monae Burns
|Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School
|Claflin University
|Pre-Med/Biology
|Mary Benton Sylvester
|Edmund Burke Academy
|University of Georgia
|Ag Business
|Michael Corbitt
|Burke County High School
|Augusta University or the University of Georgia
|Medical School
|Elise Fallaw
|Strom Thurmond High School
|Clemson University
|Sports Communication
|Palmer Epps
|Lakeside High School
|Georgia Tech
|Mechanical Engineering
|Tyler Sims
|John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet
|University of Georgia
|Business/ Mathematics
|Brooklyn Oliver
|Greenbrier High School
|Faulkner University
|Health Sciences (emphasis in Physician Assistant)
|Jennifer Cooper
|Glenn Hills
|Augusta University
|Criminology
|Lacie Smith
|Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics
|Augusta University
|Nursing
|Reid Barker
|Barnwell High School
|College of Charleston
|Biochemistry
|Jeyly Ambrosio-Ruiz
|Jefferson County High School
|Georgia College and State University
|Nursing
|Nyla Rose Watson
|A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|Biology
|Keith Crase
|Fox Creek High School
|USC Columbia
|Computer Science
|Morgan Gunby
|Harlem High School
|University of Georgia
|Law
|Creed Barrett
|Westminster Schools of Augusta
|University of Georgia
|Biology
|Naomi Lawe
|Hephzibah High School
|Joining the Air Force
|Natalie Zuniga
|T. W. Josey High
|Augusta Technical College
|Automotive Technology
|Lainey Jainniney
|Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy
|Georgia Southern University
|Radiologic Sciences
|Sean Medcalfe
|Westside
|Luther College
|Environmental Science
|Caleigh McQuaig
|Screven County High School
|Mercer University
|Tiyana Lawrence
|Lucy C. Laney High School
|Savannah State University
|Business Administration
|Alyssa Huffman
|Lincoln County High School
|University of Georgia
|criminal justice
|Daniella Curkovic
|Aquinas
|University of Georgia
|Biology