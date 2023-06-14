NAMEHIGH SCHOOLCOLLEGEMAJOR
Luka DjolicAiken Scholars AcademyClemson UniversityMechanical Engineering
Chaley RobbRidge Spring-Monetta HighCharleston Southern UniversityHistory/Christian Studies
Avery SichAiken High SchoolUniversity of South Carolina AikenPre-Med
Zane LeighSouth Aiken HighUofSC HonorsNeuroscience
Ava YonWagener-Salley High SchoolUniversity of South Carolina SalkehatchieBiology: Pre-Physical Therapy
Daisy GonzalezMidland Valley High SchoolHarvard UniversitySociology
Ireland MackSilver Bluff High SchoolUniversity of South Carolina BeaufortNursing-Honors college
Ryan LoweNorth Augusta High SchoolClemson UniversityMechanical Engineering
Camron WilliamsAllendale-Fairfax High SchoolUnited States Air Force
Bryson MasseyThomson High SchoolAbraham Baldwin Agricultural CollegeNatural Resources Management
Baylee PruittEvans High SchoolAugusta University
Candice RogersCross Creek High SchoolUniversity of GeorgiePsychology
Samuel JacksonAcademy of Richmond CountyUniversity of VirginiaBusiness
Nicholas ErwinSouth Aiken Baptist Christian SchoolClemson Honors CollegeBiology
Saniya BrayWarren County High SchoolGeorgia State UniversityCriminal Justice
Mary Dalton DowdyThomas Jefferson AcademyUniversity of GeorgiaFashion Merchandising
Sunny HolbertonAugusta Christian SchoolsGeorgia TechBiomedical Engineering
Ellen CoughlinCurtis Baptist SchoolUSC AikenComputer Engineering
Martha Grace WoodwardEmanuel  County InstituteAugusta UniversityPre- Medicine
Britney NguyenSwainsboro High SchoolEast Georgia State College
Bethany FurrBriarwood AcademyUniversity of GeorgiaHuman Development and Family Science
Keira InksGrovetown HighUniversity of GeorgiaComputer Science
Monae BurnsRichmond County Technical Career Magnet SchoolClaflin UniversityPre-Med/Biology
Mary Benton SylvesterEdmund Burke AcademyUniversity of GeorgiaAg Business
Michael CorbittBurke County High SchoolAugusta University or the University of GeorgiaMedical School
Elise FallawStrom Thurmond High SchoolClemson UniversitySports Communication
Palmer EppsLakeside High SchoolGeorgia TechMechanical Engineering
Tyler SimsJohn S. Davidson Fine Arts MagnetUniversity of GeorgiaBusiness/ Mathematics
Brooklyn OliverGreenbrier High SchoolFaulkner UniversityHealth Sciences (emphasis in Physician Assistant)
Jennifer CooperGlenn HillsAugusta UniversityCriminology
Lacie SmithGeorgia School for Innovation and the ClassicsAugusta UniversityNursing
Reid BarkerBarnwell High SchoolCollege of CharlestonBiochemistry
Jeyly Ambrosio-RuizJefferson County High SchoolGeorgia College and State UniversityNursing
Nyla Rose WatsonA.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet SchoolGeorgia Institute of TechnologyBiology
Keith CraseFox Creek High SchoolUSC ColumbiaComputer Science
Morgan GunbyHarlem High SchoolUniversity of GeorgiaLaw
Creed BarrettWestminster Schools of AugustaUniversity of GeorgiaBiology
Naomi LaweHephzibah High SchoolJoining the Air Force
Natalie ZunigaT. W. Josey HighAugusta Technical CollegeAutomotive Technology
Lainey JainnineyFrancis Hugh Wardlaw AcademyGeorgia Southern UniversityRadiologic Sciences
Sean MedcalfeWestsideLuther CollegeEnvironmental Science
Caleigh McQuaigScreven County High SchoolMercer University
Tiyana LawrenceLucy C. Laney High SchoolSavannah State UniversityBusiness Administration
Alyssa HuffmanLincoln County High SchoolUniversity of Georgiacriminal justice
Daniella CurkovicAquinasUniversity of GeorgiaBiology