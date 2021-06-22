Best of the Class 2021 Gallery

|NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|COLLEGE ATTENDING
|MAJOR
|SCHOOL EXTRACURRICULARS
|Albany Platts
|Barnwell High School
|Anderson University
|Biology (pre-Veterinary)
|Service Chairmen of FFA, Beta Club, President of NHS
|Anna Ivey
|Harlem High School
|University of Georgia
|Early Childhood Education
|Drum Major/Marching Band, Student Council, Beta Club, Theatre
|Arilyn Baldowski
|Hephzibah High School
|Georgia Southern University
|Psychology
|Volleyball, Art Club, National Honors Society, Foreign Language Club, Drama Club, Student Council
|Brandon Fu
|Edmund Burke Academy
|Georgia Tech
|Engineering
|Treasurer of the Class
|Briley Brinson
|Jenkins County High School
|University of Georgia
|Biology
|Cheerleading, FBLA, Beta Club
|Deonte Staley
|Blackville-Hilda High School
|University of South Carolina – Beaufort
|Biology
|Beta Club & Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA)
|Doris Cross
|Burke County High School
|University of Georgia
|Exercise Science
|Tennis, Varsity Cheerleading, Band, Color Guard, National Beta Club, Student Ambassador Program
|Elizabeth McCrary
|Academy of Richmond County
|University of Georgia
|Biology
|Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Soccer, IB Class Committee, Student Council, Beta Club, National Honors Society, Foreign Language Alliance for International Rapport, Rho Kappa
|Emily Peedin
|Screven County High School
|North Carolina State University
|Psychology and Spanish
|Marching Band, Symphonic Band, Jazz Band, NHS, Interact Club, Spanish Club, TSA Club, FBLA Club, SkillsUSA Club, Community Volunteer Work, Church Choir
|Jacob Clerc
|Midland Valley High School
|Presbyterian College
|Engineering
|Football, Soccer, Fellowship Christian Athletes, BETA club, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Palmetto Boys State
|Jasmine Sampson
|Aiken High School
|Clemson University
|Pre-Professional Health Track
|Varsity volleyball, Cellist in Aiken Youth Orchestra, Young Democrats of Aiken High, Vice President of National Honor Society, Science Academic Team, Spanish National Honor Society, Senior Executive Member, School Improvement Council
|Jayla Thomas
|Butler High School
|Georgia State University
|Biology
|Basketball Team
|John Coleman ‘JC’ Hansen
|Augusta Christian School
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|Mechanical Engineering
|Beta Club, Student Council, Football, Basketball, Soccer, Spanish Club
|Jordyn Dorsey
|Cross Creek High School
|North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University
|Biology
|Varsity Basketball
|Kaci Gammon
|Washington Wilkes Comprehensive High School
|Georgia Southern University
|Communication Sciences and Disorders
|Washington Dance Academy, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society
|Kai NeSmith
|Grovetown High School
|University of Alabama
|Computer Science
|NHS, Beta Club, Programming Club, Math Club, Cyber Patriot
|Kathleen Coleman
|South Aiken High School
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|Mechanical Engineering
|Founder of South Aiken High School Astronomy Club; President of Mu Alpha Theta; dancer with the Aiken Civic Ballet Company and the Crosby-Miller School of Dance; member of Serteens; member of National Honor Society; tutoring; baking
|Kaylah Henderson
|Strom Thurmond High School
|University of South Carolina Aiken
|Biology
|Beta Club, Student Council, HOSA, National Technical Honor Society
|Madden Bell
|North Augusta High School
|University of Alabama
|Mechanical Engineering
|State champion high school swimming, National Honor Society Vice President, Academic Team
|Mary Beth Bryan
|Evans High School
|University of Georgia
|English
|National Honor Society, Beta Club, Science National Honor Society, Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica, Mu Alpha Theta, Sources of Strength, Ring Committee
|Nicholas Hoffman
|Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School
|Clemson University
|Engineering
|Baseball
|Samuel Feyan
|Fox Creek High School
|Clemson University
|Physics
|Concert Band, and Marching Band
|Sydney Wells
|Thomas Jefferson Academy
|Mercer University
|Accounting
|Softball, cheerleading, tennis, literary, Beta club, key club, fellowship of Christian athletes, student government association
|Tayla Harrison
|Williston Elko High School
|Winthrop University
|Biology
|National Honors Society, National BETA Club, National FFA Organization, Marching Band, Drum Line
|Veronica Collins
|Warren County High School
|Georgia Southern University
|Psychology
|Participated in ETS, Art Club, participated in Several Math Competitions, sports manager, and did volunteer work around the school
|Zyena Williams
|Denmark-Olar High School
|Claflin University
|Music
|JROTC, Battalion Commander, LTC – Lady Vikings Basketball, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Debate and Chess Club, Peer Educators, DOHS Chorus, Carnegie Hall Musicians DECODA Performer, VITA (Vocations in the Arts Program- DTC), Voorhees College ‘STEAME’ Logic Cybersecurity Summer Program (CECOR)