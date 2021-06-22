Best of the Class 2021 Gallery

Best of the Class

NAMEHIGH SCHOOLCOLLEGE ATTENDINGMAJORSCHOOL EXTRACURRICULARS
Albany PlattsBarnwell High SchoolAnderson UniversityBiology (pre-Veterinary)Service Chairmen of FFA, Beta Club, President of NHS
Anna IveyHarlem High SchoolUniversity of GeorgiaEarly Childhood EducationDrum Major/Marching Band, Student Council, Beta Club, Theatre
Arilyn BaldowskiHephzibah High SchoolGeorgia Southern UniversityPsychologyVolleyball, Art Club, National Honors Society, Foreign Language Club, Drama Club, Student Council
Brandon FuEdmund Burke AcademyGeorgia TechEngineeringTreasurer of the Class
Briley BrinsonJenkins County High SchoolUniversity of GeorgiaBiologyCheerleading, FBLA, Beta Club
Deonte StaleyBlackville-Hilda High SchoolUniversity of South Carolina – BeaufortBiologyBeta Club & Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA)
Doris CrossBurke County High SchoolUniversity of GeorgiaExercise ScienceTennis, Varsity Cheerleading, Band, Color Guard, National Beta Club, Student Ambassador Program
Elizabeth McCraryAcademy of Richmond CountyUniversity of GeorgiaBiologyVarsity Volleyball, Varsity Soccer, IB Class Committee, Student Council, Beta Club, National Honors Society, Foreign Language Alliance for International Rapport, Rho Kappa
Emily PeedinScreven County High SchoolNorth Carolina State UniversityPsychology and SpanishMarching Band, Symphonic Band, Jazz Band, NHS, Interact Club, Spanish Club, TSA Club, FBLA Club, SkillsUSA Club, Community Volunteer Work, Church Choir
Jacob ClercMidland Valley High SchoolPresbyterian CollegeEngineeringFootball, Soccer, Fellowship Christian Athletes, BETA club, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Palmetto Boys State
Jasmine SampsonAiken High SchoolClemson UniversityPre-Professional Health TrackVarsity volleyball, Cellist in Aiken Youth Orchestra, Young Democrats of Aiken High, Vice President of National Honor Society, Science Academic Team, Spanish National Honor Society, Senior Executive Member, School Improvement Council
Jayla ThomasButler High SchoolGeorgia State UniversityBiologyBasketball Team
John Coleman ‘JC’ HansenAugusta Christian SchoolGeorgia Institute of TechnologyMechanical EngineeringBeta Club, Student Council, Football, Basketball, Soccer, Spanish Club
Jordyn DorseyCross Creek High SchoolNorth Carolina Agricultural and Technical UniversityBiologyVarsity Basketball
Kaci GammonWashington Wilkes Comprehensive High SchoolGeorgia Southern UniversityCommunication Sciences and DisordersWashington Dance Academy, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society
Kai NeSmithGrovetown High SchoolUniversity of AlabamaComputer ScienceNHS, Beta Club, Programming Club, Math Club, Cyber Patriot
Kathleen ColemanSouth Aiken High SchoolGeorgia Institute of TechnologyMechanical EngineeringFounder of South Aiken High School Astronomy Club; President of Mu Alpha Theta; dancer with the Aiken Civic Ballet Company and the Crosby-Miller School of Dance; member of Serteens; member of National Honor Society; tutoring; baking
Kaylah HendersonStrom Thurmond High SchoolUniversity of South Carolina AikenBiologyBeta Club, Student Council, HOSA, National Technical Honor Society
Madden BellNorth Augusta High SchoolUniversity of AlabamaMechanical EngineeringState champion high school swimming, National Honor Society Vice President, Academic Team
Mary Beth BryanEvans High SchoolUniversity of GeorgiaEnglishNational Honor Society, Beta Club, Science National Honor Society, Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica, Mu Alpha Theta, Sources of Strength, Ring Committee
Nicholas HoffmanBamberg-Ehrhardt High SchoolClemson UniversityEngineeringBaseball
Samuel FeyanFox Creek High SchoolClemson UniversityPhysicsConcert Band, and Marching Band
Sydney WellsThomas Jefferson AcademyMercer UniversityAccountingSoftball, cheerleading, tennis, literary, Beta club, key club, fellowship of Christian athletes, student government association
Tayla HarrisonWilliston Elko High SchoolWinthrop UniversityBiologyNational Honors Society, National BETA Club, National FFA Organization, Marching Band, Drum Line
Veronica CollinsWarren County High SchoolGeorgia Southern UniversityPsychologyParticipated in ETS, Art Club, participated in Several Math Competitions, sports manager, and did volunteer work around the school
Zyena WilliamsDenmark-Olar High SchoolClaflin UniversityMusicJROTC, Battalion Commander, LTC – Lady Vikings Basketball, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Debate and Chess Club, Peer Educators, DOHS Chorus, Carnegie Hall Musicians DECODA Performer, VITA (Vocations in the Arts Program- DTC), Voorhees College ‘STEAME’ Logic Cybersecurity Summer Program (CECOR)

