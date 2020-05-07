Bailey’s Comfort Services is giving away scholarships to local seniors!

The Senior class of 2020 did not have the senior year they expected, but Bailey’s want to help celebrate all that they accomplished this year!

Bailey’s Comfort Services is giving away a $500 scholarship to 1 lucky High School Senior per county! Counties applicable are Columbia, Richmond, Aiken, and Edgefield. Winner must be able to provide proof of High School enrollment in our area and able to pick up payment in person.

Visit Bailey’s Comfort Services on Facebook for complete instructions on how to enter!

