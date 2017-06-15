Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta/Daniel
64°
Sponsored By
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Out There Somewhere
Weird News
Talk Back 6
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Golf Forecast
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
High School Sports
College Sports
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Cyber Insider
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Putting Children First
Community Calendar
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Veterans Voices
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Featured
Contests
The Dish
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Wild Encounters
Hidden History
About Us
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live Stream
ABC News Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Best of the Class
Best of the Class 2018: Hope Maray Grant, Ciara Corinne Pysczynski, Savannah Morgan Workman
Best of the Class 2018: Savannah Morgan Workman, Hope Maraya Grant, Ciara Corinne Pysczynski
Best of the Class 2018: Simone Anderson, Lucy Simons, Briannah Woodhams
Best of the Class 2018: Ginger Garris, Dynazsa Robinson, Ashley Freitag
Best of the Class 2018: Makenzie Brooke Anderson, Gracie Herrin, Alana Elizabeth Mims
More Best of the Class Headlines
Best of the Class 2018: Alivia Ann Smith, Rachel Alfreda Roberts, Michael James Ray
Best of the Class 2018: Chloe McGee, Clarissa Thompson, Kathryn Foral
Best of the Class 2018: Bryceson Oglesby, Elizabeth Hammond, Ke’Ondrae Gilbert
Best of the Class 2018: Ashleigh Jones, Luke Howell Yelton, Meredith Logan
WJBF and partners recognize the Best of the Class
Best of the Class 2017: Trent Smoyer, Krystyanna Nicole Moore, Caleb Rich