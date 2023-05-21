(Motor Authority) — Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. loves cars, especially classic American muscle. However, in an effort to get away from relying on fossil fuels, he is turning some of the cars in his collection into hybrids and electric vehicles.

He will soon feature it all on the new series “Downey’s Dream Cars,” which is set to launch on the HBO Max streaming service.

A trailer for the series has been released and features cars such as a C2-generation Chevrolet Corvette, a Volkswagen Microbus, and a first-generation Chevrolet Camaro convertible, among others.

The trailer also features the crew from The Electrified Garage, a company famous for performing electric conversions on classic cars, and whose co-owner, Rich Benoit, runs the popular YouTube channel Rich Rebuilds. One of Benoit’s many previous builds is a Tesla-powered 1970 Plymouth Satellite.

Judging from the trailer, “Downey’s Dream Cars” won’t necessarily focus on the technical aspects of electrifying classic cars, but the comedy and drama that often surrounds such builds. Nevertheless, Downey Jr. wants to also highlight how such conversions don’t actually ruin classic cars but can make them faster and more fun to drive.

“My goal is to showcase that it’s possible to keep the integrity of classic cars while leveraging new tech and innovation to make them more eco-friendly,” he said in a statement.

Related Articles

The series debuts with two episodes on June 22, with two new episodes debuting each Thursday thereafter, leading up to the final two episodes on July 6.