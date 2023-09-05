Bizzarrini is back with its first modern car in decades. It’s the new Giotto, a mid-engine supercar powered by a Cosworth V-12.

The new car draws its name from Giotto Bizzarrini, a talented engineer who helped develop the Ferrari 250 GTO as well as Lamborghini’s first V-12, and founded the original Bizzarrini in 1964. That company built the stunning 5300 GT but only survived until 1969. A few attempts were made to revive the company, with the latest beginning in 2020 thanks to the efforts of Kuwaiti investor Rezam Al Roumi.

The new U.K.-based Bizzarrini has spent the past couple of years working on a limited run of 5300 GT continuation cars, but the company’s long-term plan is to develop modern performance machines with a focus on design and driving pleasure. The Giotto is the first of these new creations.

“The legacy of Giotto Bizzarrini stretches over 60 years and is attributed to many of the most iconic cars and engines of our time,” Al Roumi said in a statement. “As custodian of this remarkable brand I am committed to returning Bizzarrini to its rightful place within the luxury automotive sector as well as creating new opportunities to engage and delight our discerning clients.”

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival Corsa

Following an initial tease in February, the Giotto’s design has now been locked in following a series of aerodynamic tests. Prototype testing is scheduled to start in 2024 and if all goes to plan the first examples will be delivered in 2026.

Bizzarrini is short on details as the development is ongoing, but the company has confirmed a carbon-fiber body, a motorsports-derived chassis, and a 6.6-liter V-12.

The V-12, which will be unique to Bizzarrini, is being developed by Cosworth, a former power unit supplier for Formula 1 and the company behind multiple road car engines, including the V-12s in the Aston Martin Valkyrie and Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 and T.33 models. One of the goals is to ensure the engine meets emissions regulations worldwide, potentially enabling the Giotto to be sold in the U.S. The company hasn’t announced in which markets the car will be sold.

Bizzarrini Giotto

Automotive design legend Giorgetto Giugiaro is responsible for the Giotto’s design. The Italdesign founder, who helped design the original 5300 GT while working for Stile Bertone in the 1960s, today runs the design company GFG Style together with his son Fabrizio.

Elements of the Giotto’s design echo the 5300 GT. These include the dual vents at the front of the car, here incorporating slim lights. Also reimagined from the 5300 GT are the triangular B-pillars and the rear window that almost reaches the back end of the vehicle.

Bizzarrini also tapped Chris Porritt to help with the engineering. Porritt served as chief engineer for Aston Martin between 1997 and 2013, where he helped to develop the One-77 supercar and other V-12 models. He also worked at Tesla, where he helped develop the Model S, and he has had stints at Apple and Rimac.

