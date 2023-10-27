Audi has updated both the gas and electric versions of the 2024 Audi Q8 and Q8 E-Tron, and the price difference between the two five-seat SUVs is only $700. Audi announced on Wednesday that the entry-level 2024 Audi Q8 55 gas model costs $74,895, including a destination fee of $1,195, while the 2024 Q8 E-Tron electric version costs $75,595.

It’s unusual to see such cost parity between internal combustion and battery electric vehicles.

Formerly know as just the E-Tron when it launched in 2019, Audi redesigned its flagship electric SUV for 2024 to be more efficient and more aerodynamic, and Audi improved the rear motor and increased the battery pack to 106 kwh. All these changes made it more competitive in the booming electric field, with the SUV’s range increasing from 226 to 285 miles. Audi also added the Q8 designation to show its relatedness and eventual replacement of its gas-powered five-seat crossover SUV, and to distinguish E-Tron as the naming convention for its growing all-electric family.

2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron

Changes to the internal combustion version of the 2024 Audi Q8 are more modest. New matrix-styled headlights headline a fresh face more integrated with the grille and underscored by larger lower intakes. The new headlights allow the driver to customize one of four different light displays. On the SQ8, the rear taillight signature can be customized in four different styles as well.

On the inside, every Q8 now comes standard with adaptive cruise control, and over-the-air updates as well as downloaded apps keep the interface fresh.

2024 Audi Q8

The standard engine remains a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 that makes 335 hp and 369 lb-ft. The $97,795 Audi SQ8 uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 that makes 500 hp and 568 lb-ft, sprinting to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds. Both models employ an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.

The Q8 is offered in Premium, Premium Plus ($78,995), and Prestige ($87,095) trims, while the SQ8 starts with Premium Plus ($97,795) and can be upgraded to Prestige ($104,795).

The 2024 Audi Q8 and SQ8 go on sale in the first quarter of 2024.

