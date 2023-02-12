Ram’s ready to start talking about its production-bound electric pickup truck.

On Sunday, the truck division of Stellantis revealed the exterior of the Ram 1500 REV with the the automaker’s game-day commercial during Super Bowl LVII.

While pre-orders aren’t being taken yet, Ram began taking a refundable $100 fee from customers to reserve their spot in line to pre-order the Ram 1500 REV.

Set to enter production in 2024, the Ram 1500 REV’s design is an evolution of the current gas-powered truck rather than a full revolution as previewed by the Ram 1500 Revolution Concept in January at CES.

Ram 150 REV

The concept truck’s split-LED daytime running lights that run into the blacked-out sealed grille and sculpted hood all make it into production. The taillights are similar to those of the concept and run into the tailgate, and while the wheel design matches that of the concept, the production truck’s wheels don’t appear to be the massive 24-inchers the glitzy concept rode on.

Ram Boxes can be seen on the truck bed sides, and the charge port is mounted on the driver’s side front fender. The cab doors, roof, front fenders, and rear bed sides all seem to be carryover units from the current gas truck.

Gone are the coach doors of the concept. There are no rear C-pillar sails, seemingly no midgate, no extra-long cabin (which allowed the concept to have three rows of seats thanks to a pair of jump seats in the rear), and no split tailgate from the concept.

The Super Bowl commercial, titled “Premature Electrification,” is cheeky and pokes fun at competitors that might not deliver the range consumers expect out of a pickup truck when it comes time to work. A quick glimpse of the Ram 1500 REV’s interior shown during the commercial reveals a seemingly updated version of today’s gas-powered truck. A large portrait-style touchscreen dominates the dashboard augmented by buttons, knobs, and what appears to be a new passenger-side dashboard mounted touchscreen similar to the option found in the Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokees. The gear selector is still a rotary design.

Ram 1500 REV

While the exterior looks evolutionary and similar to today’s truck, what’s underneath isn’t. The Ram 1500 REV will ride on the new STLA Frame chassis, which is one of four modular EV chassis designs that will underpin the future Stellantis lineup.

Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. has told Motor Authority that 300 to 400 miles of range seems like the sweet spot for consumers looking to use an electric pickup truck. Stellantis has said the STLA Frame platform is capable of up to 500 miles of range.

Ram, and Koval, have been adamant that Ram will best the competition when it comes to range, towing, payload, and charging times.

