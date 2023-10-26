The U.K.’s Alan Mann Racing, a company that specializes in servicing and maintenance for classic road and race cars, particularly Fords, has expanded its operations with an electric conversion for the original Ford Mustang.

Alan Mann Racing, or AMR for short, started out life in the 1960s as a British race team that fielded Fords in various events, including the Monte Carlo Rally, Tour de France Automobile, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Crucially, the team helped developed a lightweight body for the GT40, with two examples built and raced in the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans, though both ended up retiring. Ford celebrated the partnership last year with a special version of its modern GT supercar.

Company founder Alan Mann switched his focus to the aviation industry after Ford ended its European racing campaign in the 1970s, and the race team was largely mothballed until it was revived in 2004 for historic racing. Today, AMR is run by Mann’s sons, Tom and Henry, and their electric Mustang, known as the ePower Mustang, is just the first in a series of bespoke projects known as the Alan Mann Legacy collection.

To create the ePower Mustang, AMR uses an original Mustang as the donor. Interested buyers can supply their own or have AMR source one. While many parts are retained and restored, including the body, a modern chassis is swapped in to support the new powertrain. Modern brakes are also added, as well as a brake energy recovery system. According to AMR, the whole process takes around 1,000 hours to complete, depending on the condition of the donor car.

Alan Mann Racing ePower Mustang

The powertrain consists of a single motor that sends drive to the rear wheels via a Torsen limited-slip differential. The motor generates a peak 300 hp and will hustle the ePower Mustang to 60 mph from rest in 5.2 seconds, and to a top speed of 97 mph. Battery capacity hasn’t been mentioned, but AMR said owners can expect a range of 220 miles. Using DC fast charging at a maximum rate of 72 kw will charge the battery from 20-80% in about 40 minutes, the company said.

The original gas engine, transmission, and exhaust all add up to about 630 pounds, and this roughly corresponds with the weight of the battery. As a result, the ePower Mustang is a little heavier than an original Mustang, but not massively so, according to AMR.

Pricing starts at 200,000 British pounds (approximately $242,200) but will vary depending on the selected specification.

For buyers in the U.S., AMR is working with Hatboro, Pennsylvania-based Mann ePower Cars to handle conversions locally.

