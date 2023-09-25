Nissan on Monday unveiled the Concept 20-23 to mark this year’s 20th anniversary of its European design center.

The design center is based in London and has been responsible for a number of the automaker’s production and concept designs over the years, including 2014’s Concept 2020 Vision Gran Turismo. Now it has developed the Concept 20-23, an electric hot hatch that likely previews the design of Nissan’s next Micra subcompact hatchback due in 2024.

The Concept 20-23, whose name signifies the anniversary as well as the current year, was designed with the simple brief of no constraints. The resulting design is a wild hot hatch that Nissan said was influenced by the world of online racing sims.

Pumped fenders, multiple intakes at the front, and an oversized wing and diffuser combination at the rear generate the impression of a rally car. There are also modern details such as thin LEDs in the shape of semicircles forming the headlights and taillights, as well as cameras serving as the side mirrors.

Nissan Concept 20-23

The interior, like the exterior, has a race car feel thanks to most comfort features being skipped. All that remains are the bare essentials, including a pair of seats and a pair of screens.

Nissan hasn’t said much about its next Micra, apart from the vehicle using the CMF-B EV platform, a modular platform from the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance designed for subcompact models with electric powertrains. Fellow alliance partner Renault will use the platform for its modern 5 hatch and the related Alpine A290 performance variant.

Though the Concept 20-23 has two doors, the Micra is expected to have four doors.

There are currently no plans to sell any vehicles based on the CMF-B EV platform in the U.S.

