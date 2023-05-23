Lexus on Tuesday provided the first look at the interior of its upcoming TX and confirmed a debut for the three-row crossover SUV on June 8.

The TX is a plusher version of the new 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, and Lexus earlier this month teased part of the exterior design.

Lexus hasn’t provided any details, though the latest teasers confirm the availability of a Mark Levinson audio system and a six-seat configuration with two individual seats in the second row. Alternatives will likely feature second-row captain’s chairs or a standard three-seat bench.

A digital gauge cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system will likely feature on the dashboard. Lexus has also previously hinted that automated driver-assist features will be available.

Lexus TX teaser

Underpinning the vehicle will be Toyota’s TNGA-K front-wheel-drive platform. Powertrain options will likely be shared with the Grand Highlander, whose powertrain lineup includes a 2.4-liter turbo-4 and two hybrid choices.

Production will be handled at Toyota’s plant in Princeton, Indiana. The plant is where Toyota will build the Grand Highlander. It’s also where the smaller Highlander is built.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

Lexus hasn’t said when the TX will reach showrooms, though the vehicle should arrive as a 2024 model, just like the Grand Highlander.

Lexus has two additional SUVs coming soon. One is a redesigned 2024 GX twinned with a redesigned Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. Another is a new model line called the LBX, which will debut on June 5. It’s thought to be a subcompact crossover aimed at the European market.

