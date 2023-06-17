Despite no longer being in production, the Koenigsegg Regera has recaptured the 0-249-0 mph record, doing it in 28.8 seconds.

The Swedish supercar beat the Rimac Nevera, which recently set a time of 29.9 seconds during a test session in which the electric supercar set 23 new performance records.

Koenigsegg Regera resets 0-249-0 mph record

Prior to Rimac taking the record, Koenigsegg more or less owned it. Koenigsegg achieved a record 36.4-second 0-249-0 mph time in 2017 with the Agera RS, and then broke that record in 2019 with the Regera.

In a press release announcing the new record, Koenigsegg said a switch to Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires made the Regera faster than it was four years ago, allowing it to retake the record on the runway of Örebro Airport, west of the Swedish capital of Stockholm. The runway was also smoother than the surface used for previous tests, which also helped improve the time, Koenigsegg noted.

Koenigsegg Regera resets 0-249-0 mph record

Unveiled at the 2015 Geneva motor show, the Regera has a 5.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 and three electric motors, which deliver a combined 1,500 hp and 1,475 lb-ft of torque. That power is sent to the rear wheels through Koenigsegg’s Direct Drive system, which uses a hydraulic coupling and a single-speed reduction gear in place of a conventional transmission, an approach deemed more efficient by Koenigsegg.

Koenigsegg built 80 customer cars, the first of which was delivered in 2018. Production ended in 2022. Koenigsegg is now focusing on getting the first examples of its Jesko supercar, also boasting a 5.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 but no hybrid system, into customer hands. The Jesko produces 1,280 hp and can rev to 8,500 rpm. No record attempts have been discussed for it, though.

Related Articles