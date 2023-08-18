An updated version of the BAC Mono single-seat sports car was unveiled on Friday in California during 2023 Monterey Car Week.

The latest Mono retains the form factor of its predecessors, with the driver seated in the center and surrounded by minimal bodywork. However, the track machine has been updated with more rounded surfaces, as well as a new rear spoiler that deploys from the rear fenders.

BAC has also switched back to a naturally aspirated engine, in this case a 2.5-liter inline-4, similar to the engine used in the original Mono that launched in 2011. That engine was replaced by a 2.3-liter turbo-4 derived from the Ford Mustang EcoBoost in an update introduced in 2020. The new 2.5-liter engine makes 311 hp, which is down 21 hp from the previous turbo engine. This is routed to the rear wheels through a 6-speed sequential gearbox.

With an estimated curb weight of just 1,257 pounds, the Mono is claimed to deliver a sprightly 0-60 mph time of just 2.7 seconds—the same as the previous version. Bodywork made with graphene-infused carbon panels helps achieve that low weight, and BAC also claims a 41/59 front/rear weight distribution.

The Mono features adjustable pushrod-activated double-wishbone suspension front and rear. Changes to the suspension geometry yielded 50% more anti-dive at the front and 50% more anti-squat at the rear for increased body control, according to the company.

Production has already begun at BAC’s facility in Liverpool, U.K. The company said it has begun taking orders “from around the world,” and the first delivery is scheduled for immediately after the unveiling.

Pricing wasn’t discussed, nor was a specific timeline for U.S. availability. The Mono was initially sold in the U.S. through an importer, then BAC established an official U.S. division in 2017.

Related Articles