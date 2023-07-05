Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday revealed the CLE-Class, a single nameplate that serves as the replacement for the two-door versions of the previous-generation C-Class and E-Class.

A CLE-Class coupe reaches dealerships in early 2024 as a 2024 model, Mercedes has confirmed. A CLE-Class cabriolet with an automated soft-top roof is set to follow, though Mercedes hasn’t provided timing for the convertible.

The CLE-Class is mechanically related to both the latest C-Class and E-Class, but in terms of size and technology, it’s closer to the positioning of the E-Class. The strategy is similar to what Mercedes did with the CLK-Class from two decades ago. The CLK-Class was mechanically similar to the C-Class but positioned higher.

At 191 inches long, the CLE-Class is 6.5 inches longer than the C-Class Coupe and 0.6 inch longer than the E-Class coupe, both of which are soon to be discontinued along with their convertible counterparts.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Coupe and CLE-Class Cabriolet

The CLE-Class’ design is similar to the C-Class up front, though the CLE-Class appears to feature a more muscular stance thanks to a lower hood and slimmer headlights. The muscular stance is also helped by the front wheels being pushed almost to the very front of the vehicle. The taillight design is similar to what’s found on the redesigned 2024 GLC-Class Coupe, with the two main clusters connected by a thin strip, resulting in a look that resembles a piece of chewing gum being stretched out.

The interior design is the same as in the latest C-Class. There’s a 12.3-inch floating display for the instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch floating display with a portrait orientation for the infotainment system. The cabin also features a flat-bottom steering wheel, unique sport seats, ambient lighting, and a standard Burmester 3D surround sound system with 17 speakers (two in each front headrest) and Dolby Atmos support.

The CLE-Class also adopts the latest digital technology Mercedes introduced earlier this year with its redesigned 2024 E-Class. This includes a new electrical architecture that controls a wide array of functions and will support over-the-air updates down the road, and also supports the installation of third-party apps. Mercedes gave the examples of TikTok, Angry Birds, Zync video streaming, and the web browser Vivaldi. Apps such as Zoom can also be used, thanks to a dash-mounted camera facing the driver and front passenger, though not while driving.

Mercedes said a long list of driver-assist features will be standard on the CLE-Class. Some of these will include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and parking sensors. Features such as a head-up display and a surround-view camera system will also be available.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Coupe 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Coupe 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Coupe

The CLE-Class will be offered in the U.S. initially in CLE 300 and CLE 450 grades, both featuring a standard 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The CLE 300 will come powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 255 hp, while the CLE 450 will pack a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 good for 375 hp. In each case, a 9-speed automatic and all-wheel drive will be standard.

Buyers seeking greater performance can look forward to a pair of AMG grades roughly matching the C-Class’ C 43 and C 63 S E Performance grades. The C 43 generates 402 hp from a similar powertrain to the CLE 300, while the C 63 S E Performance grade adopts plug-in hybrid technology teamed with a turbo-4 for a peak output of 671 hp.

Pricing information for the 2024 CLE-Class will be revealed closer to next year’s market launch.

Buyers looking for a two-door car from Mercedes can also choose from the GT coupe or SL convertible from the AMG portfolio. The SL was redesigned for 2022, while the GT is due to be redesigned shortly. Prototypes for the new GT have been spotted ahead of a likely debut later this year.

