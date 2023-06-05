The 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale plug-in hybrid achieves an EPA-rated 33 miles of electric range with an efficiency rating of 77 MPGe combined, as well as 29 mpg combined fuel economy, the automaker announced Wednesday.

While Alfa Romeo is traditionally a performance brand, it claims the Tonale plug-in hybrid is “the most efficient plug-in hybrid C-SUV in the segment.” It’s unclear what other vehicles the Alfa is being compared to, however.

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale

The Tonale uses a 1.3-liter turbo-4 engine to power its front wheels, with a belt starter-generator assisting and enabling more intervention from its engine start-stop system. An electric motor, fed by a 15.5-kwh battery pack, powers the rear wheels, giving the Tonale all-wheel drive. Total system output is 285 hp and 347 lb-ft of torque—enough to get to 60 mph in an estimated 5.6 seconds, which isn’t much if any quicker than the much more fuel-efficient Toyota RAV4 Prime.

The official electric-range rating is a bit more than the 30 miles Alfa estimated when it revealed the Tonale last year. It’s also just above the 32 electric miles used in the past as a cut-off point for PHEVs to make Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy shortlist, based on national-average daily commutes.

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale

Shipping to U.S. dealerships now, the Tonale is Alfa’s plug-in hybrid, and thus an important step in the brand’s aspiration to go all-electric within the next few years.

Alfa announced in 2021 that as a brand, it plans to go all-EV by 2027, although parent Stellantis said at the time that Alfa would go EV-only in North America, China, and Europe, specifically. That leaves out the rest of the world, but does cover the largest global new-car markets. Alfa’s upcoming EVs are due to be built on shared STLA platforms, also revealed in 2021, to be used by other Stellantis brands as well.

