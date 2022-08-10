Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
82°
Augusta
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Animals and Pets
Automotive News
Business & Consumer
Cold Cases
Crime News
CSRA News
CSRA Traffic
Domestic Violence | Hidden Crime
Education
Georgia News
Health
Lottery Results
Politics
Recalls
South Carolina News
U.S. & World Entertainment
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Press Releases
BestReviews
Weather
📡 Interactive VIPIR Radar
☂️ Umbrella Contest
Daily Forecast
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
Freddy The Forecaster
Hurricane Tracker
Jenna’s Science Corner
Request a School Talk
Sports
ACC Football
College Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Junior Golf
Local Sports
Masters Report
Professional Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
Community
Best of the Class
Caring for Carolina
Cause For The Cure
Children First
Community Calendar
Food and Cooking
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Featured Series
Artist Spotlight
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Eating Local in the CSRA
Hometown History
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Salute to Service
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
WJBF Live
About Us
Contact Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Television Park Productions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Programming Guide
ABC News Live Stream
Search
Please enter a search term.
Internet Brands
Porsche Taycan Turbo S dethrones Tesla Model S Plaid …
Top Internet Brands Headlines
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Missing Augusta man may be suffering mental crisis
2 killed in early morning crashes in Richmond Co.
Hometown History: The Academy of Richmond County
JENNIE: Veterans History Project
4-year detours scheduled for parts of NA Greeneway
Aiken Co. woman arrested after impersonating judge
New York man accused of beating 1-year-old child
Shooting at Hendrix Apartments on Boy Scout Road
Parents charged after 7-year-old shoots herself
Photos: Calif. woman allegedly poisons husband
Instagram, OnlyFans model charged with murder
Intense firenado seen in California grass fire
USPS plans to hike prices for holidays
Video: Father, daughter removed from Frontier flight
Suspect prompts chase after FBI threats
Goal-setting Pitts eager to build on brilliant rookie …
Busch to miss 4th NASCAR race with concussion-like …
Watson starting Browns’ preseason opener as suspension …
UGA plans $68.5M overhaul of football stadium
GreenJackets owner bought by Silver Lake
Trending Stories
Local docs urge caution amid rising monkeypox cases
Missing Augusta man may be suffering mental crisis
2 killed in early morning crashes in Richmond Co.
Paramedic, biker killed when car runs into crash
Hometown History: The Academy of Richmond County
Richmond Co. Coroner investigating inmate death