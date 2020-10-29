Zeta causes voting disruptions in Georgia

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Zeta in the Gulf of Mexico nearing Louisiana. (NOAA via AP)

(AP) – In metro Atlanta, voting disruptions were varied by county due to the storm.

Jessica Corbitt, a spokeswoman for Georgia’s Fulton County Government, says at least six of the 30 polling sites in the county were still without power around 10 a.m.

DeKalb County’s Board of Registration and Elections said on Twitter that the county had one site without power, but even that was still functioning with generators and backup batteries.

A tracker on Cobb County’s website says voting sites in the county delayed opening until 10 a.m., but more than half of the 11 locations were up and running later in the morning.