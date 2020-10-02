Workers disciplined after death of man at VA hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga (AP) – An government report says a patient who was improperly restrained for almost three days at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Georgia died with blood clots in his legs that likely were linked to the treatment.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that the man, a veteran in his 60s, had been treated for mental problems for years.

He went to the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center last year and wound up in restraints after becoming unruly.

An inspector general’s report concluded that the restraints likely contributed to leg blood clots that killed the man.

Three nursing leaders have been disciplined, and the hospital says procedures have been changed.