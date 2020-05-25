Work to begin on $260M interstate junction near Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Work is beginning on a $261 million project to overhaul the intersection of Interstate 16 and Interstate 95 near Savannah.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says a crane and other machinery have arrived to start driving piles. The project includes widening I-16 to three lanes each way from I-95 to Interstate 516, plus improvements at the I-95 interchange with I-16.

Workers will also build an emergency crossover on I-16 to help reverse the lanes during hurricane evacuations.

The state has said much of the work will be done at night, with none during morning and evening rush hours. Work is supposed to be complete in 2022.

