Woman whose newborn died in prison toilet gets $1M from SC

COLUMBIA, Sc (AP) – A former inmate whose newborn died in a prison toilet in South Carolina will receive more than $1 million from the state and two medical companies.
The State newspaper reports that Sinetra Johnson filed a lawsuit claiming no one examined her when she went into labor in 2012.
Johnson says she was sent back to her cell and delivered her twin daughter into a toilet. She says guards still ignored her until fellow inmates rolled her to a medical station in a wheelchair and she delivered her second child, a healthy son.
