Woman stabbed to death in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a woman has been stabbed to death in one of the city’s most popular parks.

WSB-TV reports that the woman — who appears to be in her early 40s — was found inside Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police were searching for a suspect. Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.”

He said early Wednesday that officers were doing a canvas of the park and waiting for daylight to see if there is more evidence that would help them solve the crime.

Hampton said it’s too early to determine a motive for the killing.