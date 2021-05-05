Woman killed, man hurt during shootout with Georgia officers

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a woman has been killed and a man has been injured during a shootout with deputies executing a drug-related search warrant.

The agency says the Camden County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to search a Woodbine home early Tuesday when gunfire broke out.

Officials say officers knocked and announced themselves before entering the home, where they encountered Varshawn Lamont Brown and Latoya Denise James.

The two are accused of exchanging gunfire with the officers.

The GBI says James was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene and Brown was injured and taken to a hospital. The state bureau is investigating the shooting.