UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) – A Maryland woman convicted of killing five children and an adult passenger in a drunk driving crash has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.
The Washington Post reports 33-year-old Dominique Taylor faced up to 30 years, but was handed a prison term about a dozen years lighter Friday. Police and prosecutors have said she was driving above the legal limit of alcohol when she left a house party after 4 a.m. in February 2019.
She reportedly lost control of her SUV and swerved into trees, tossing the five unrestrained kids into a snowy field. The children included her two kids and three other relatives.
Latest Headlines:
- Dow futures plummet more than 1,200 points
- US: 2 service members killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq
- Tennessee hospital won’t charge tornado victims medical fees
- ‘Exorcist’ actor Max von Sydow dies at age 90
- Woman convicted of crash that killed 5 kids gets 18 years