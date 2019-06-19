Woman charged in death of infant found in paint can

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – The mother of a newborn whose body was found in a paint bucket in the basement of her Pennsylvania home has been charged in the baby’s death.

The Lehigh County district attorney said Wednesday that 30-year-old Ashley Caraballo is charged with criminal homicide, concealing the death of a child and abuse of a corpse.

District Attorney Jim Martins said the Allentown woman was taken to a hospital in October 2017, where doctors found evidence that she had recently given birth, although she denied having done so.

Martin says police found a deceased male baby wrapped in a sheet inside a backpack within a 5-gallon paint bucket in the basement. Two forensic pathologists concluded that the baby died after being born alive.

A message was left with Caraballo’s attorney seeking comment.