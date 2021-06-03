Woman arrested in midnight protest at Savannah mayor’s home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A 21-year-old woman faces criminal charges after being accused of protesting after midnight outside the home of Savannah’s mayor.

Police arrested 21-year-old Keiajah Brooks on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly.

A Savannah police report says she was among a group of people shouting with a bullhorn outside the home of Mayor Van Johnson at 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Brooks was released on bond and told WTOC-TV she was protesting gentrification of historically Black neighborhoods in the city.

As for protesting outside the mayor’s home, Brooks said he’s an elected official and constituents have a right to show up “anywhere he is.”