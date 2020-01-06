Weinstein expected in court as trial set to get underway

Harvey Weinstein enters State Supreme Court, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in New York. Judge James Burke is expected to issue rulings Thursday on defense motions seeking to dismiss some or all of a six-count indictment accusing Weinstein of rape and sexual assault. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) – Harvey Weinstein is expected to be in a New York court as his lawyers and a judge handle the final preparation for his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Jury selection is scheduled to start this week. The disgraced movie mogul faces allegations that he raped one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty and says any sexual activity was consensual. If he’s convicted of the most serious charges against him, he faces a mandatory life sentence.