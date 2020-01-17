Warrant issued for Odell Beckham after video shows butt swat

In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game between Clemson and LSU in New Orleans. A misdemeanor simple battery warrant has been issued for Beckham police in New Orleans said Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. The warrant comes as video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer’s buttocks during LSU’s locker room victory celebration after Monday night’s college national championship game in the Superdome. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Police in New Orleans say a misdemeanor simple battery warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr.

The warrant comes as video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer’s backside during LSU’s locker room celebration after Monday night’s national championship game in the Superdome.

The Browns issued a statement saying Beckham and his representatives are cooperating with authorities “to appropriately address the situation.” The arrest warrant follows another post-game controversy involving Beckham.

LSU has acknowledged contacting NCAA officials about Beckham apparently handing out cash to Tigers players after the championship game.