WarnerMedia’s streaming service ‘HBO Max’ launches Wednesday

(AP / CNN) – Is a pandemic the perfect time to launch a new and relatively expensive streaming service? AT&T sure hopes so. The phone company is investing billions in HBO Max, its first big entertainment venture since it spent $85 billion for Time Warner in 2018.

Warner media’s streaming service includes HBO titles like “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld”; as well as classic television like “Friends” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

The platform is also boasting original programming, including “Love Life” starring Anna Kendrick and “Looney Tunes Cartoons.”

The service is $14.99 per month.

Latest Headlines: