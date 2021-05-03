Warehouse fire is being fed by wood pellets at Georgia port

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Firefighters in coastal Georgia are battling a large fire that ignited inside a warehouse filled with wood pellets.

The blaze erupted Sunday night at the Port of Brunswick, about 70 miles south of Savannah. News outlets report the warehouse is larger than a city block, and firefighters from several surrounding counties were called in to help as flames and smoke filled the sky in downtown Brunswick.

Glynn County Emergency Management Director Alex Eaton told The Brunswick News the fire was likely the result of spontaneous combustion from heat built up inside the huge pile of wood pellets. There were no immediate reports of injuries.